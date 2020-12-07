RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link

Sections
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on Monday released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam (civil and electrical) on its official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on Monday released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam (civil and electrical) on its official website. Candidates who are registered for the RSMSSB JE Recruitment (civil and electrical degree/diploma holders) can download their admit cards online from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1098 vacancies for civil, electrical and mechanical engineering degree or diploma holders. The official notification was released on June 24 and the online registraion was closed on July 8.

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth to login and download their admit card.

Direct link to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020



How to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020:



Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in



Click on the relevant link to download JE admit card

A new page will open

On the right hand side of the page, click on the link that reads ‘Get Admit Card’

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

