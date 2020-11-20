RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Friday release the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled for November 29. Candidates who are registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit card online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in multiple phases on November 29, December 6 and 13. The admit card for the exam scheduled on December 6 will be released on November 27. The exams will be held in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducting to fill 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Official Notice

How to download RSMSSB Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Admit Card tab given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on the Junior Engineer Admit Card link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.