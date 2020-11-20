Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Friday release the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled for November 29 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 09:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RSMSSB JE Admti Card today (PTI)

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Friday release the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam scheduled for November 29. Candidates who are registered for the recruitment exam will be able to download their admit card online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in multiple phases on November 29, December 6 and 13. The admit card for the exam scheduled on December 6 will be released on November 27. The exams will be held in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducting to fill 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Official Notice



How to download RSMSSB Admit Card 2020:



Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in



Click on Admit Card tab given at the bottom of the homepage

Click on the Junior Engineer Admit Card link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
Nov 20, 2020 09:53 IST
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
Nov 20, 2020 08:51 IST
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Nov 20, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

CBI resumes Hathras probe post Diwali, quizzes Chotu, 1st to reach crime spot
Nov 20, 2020 10:31 IST
Young Afghan woman opens art gallery to create jobs, and hope
Nov 20, 2020 10:27 IST
Sensex jumps over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 12,850
Nov 20, 2020 10:26 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Game causes rift between Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik
Nov 20, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.