RSMSSB Patwari recruitment exam 2020 postponed, check details

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has postponed the recruitment exam for the post of Patwari that was scheduled to be held in the month of January. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website - rsmssb.rajashtan.gov.in. The decision regarding the postponement of exam was taken in a meeting on December 29.

The board had scheduled to conduct the recruitment exam on January 10, 17 and 24, 2021 to fill a total of 764 vacancies of Patwari in Rajashtan. Revised schedule will be released in the due course of time. Candidates who have applied for the posts are advised to visit the official website for regular updates on exam.

