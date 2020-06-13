Sections
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: 2177 vacancies for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer notified, apply from June 18

RSMSSB on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer on its official website.The online application process begins from June 18, 2020. The last date to apply for the posts is July 2, 2020.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 (HT File)

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer on its official website.

The online application process for the said recruitment will begin from June 18, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in after the link is activated. The last date to apply for the posts is July 2, 2020.

The RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 2177 vacancies of Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer. Out of which, 1119 vacancies are for Lab Technician, and 1058 for Assistant Radiographer.

Candidates belonging to the general, and OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For Rajasthan state BC/OBC (Non-creamy layer) category, the registration fee is Rs 350. Whereas for the Rajasthan state SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 250.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

