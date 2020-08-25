Sections
Home / Education / RTE Act: Only 952 of 3,717 students got admission in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 schools get notice

RTE Act: Only 952 of 3,717 students got admission in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 schools get notice

As many as 6,261 children had applied for benefits under RTE Act, a central law that mandates free and compulsory education to every child aged 6-14, in this session in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Noida

Representational image. (HT file)

Notice has been issued to nearly two dozen private schools across Noida and Greater Noida for alleged non-compliance of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and denying admission to economically weaker students, officials said Monday.

As many as 6,261 children had applied for benefits under RTE Act, a central law that mandates free and compulsory education to every child aged 6-14, in this session in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.

Of the total applicants, 3,717 of them were allotted schools through an online lottery system but only 952 of these children have got admission so far, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dhirendra Kumar said, citing complaint from parents over non-implementation of the law.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also appointed a six-member committee to follow up the matter in their areas, according to an order issued by the BSA. This is the second time the Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s education department has issued notice to private schools over non-implementation of the RTE. Earlier 58 private schools were issued notice, Kumar stated.



“On Monday, notices were issued to 22 schools for the second time. Action as per rules will be taken against the schools which do not allow admission to children allotted to them under the RTA quota,” he stated in the order.

A team of education department also visited two private schools to inspect the implementation of the RTE Act there, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla Model 3 sells like hot cakes in pre-owned market, may be better than new
Aug 25, 2020 09:35 IST
India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  
Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital to get smart makeover with retro look
Aug 25, 2020 09:37 IST
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Aug 25, 2020 09:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.