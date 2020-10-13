Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 released, direct links here

RUHS MO Admit Card 2020 released, direct links here

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the Medical Officer (MO) admit card 2020 on its official website - ruhsraj.org

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RUHS MO Admit Card out

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the Medical Officer (MO) admit card 2020 on its official website - ruhsraj.org. The RUHS MO recruitment exam will be conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies.

Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card online by logging in using their registration number and password. The RUHS MO admit card will have the details of the candidate, his/her registration number, roll number, date, time and venue of the exam and the guidelines that the examinees will have to follow.

How to download RUHS MO 2020 admit card online:

Step 1: Visit the RUHS official website at ruhsraj.org.

Step 2: Under the Latest News section on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit cards for MO Direct Recruitment Exam -2020 are available for download.”

Step 3: If you are appearing for the exam online, click on “Admit Cards for Online Applicant” and if you have opted for test in offline mode, click on “Admit cards for Offline Applicants.”

Step 4: Key in the required details and download the hall ticket.

Direct link to download admit cards for Online applicants

Direct link to download admit cards for offline applicants

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Oct 13, 2020 16:36 IST

latest news

Case fatality rate in PCMC is 1.4 per cent; Pune at 2.25 per cent
Oct 13, 2020 16:44 IST
‘Form-wise & personnel wise’: Agarkar picks his two best teams of IPL 2020
Oct 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Maharashtra’s door-to-door check-ups draws flak
Oct 13, 2020 16:42 IST
SRH vs CSK Live Score: Dhoni’s CSK take on Warner’s Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.