Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / RUHS Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies of medical officer reopens

RUHS Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies of medical officer reopens

RUHS Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RUSH Medical Officer positions online at ruhsraj.org.in on or before September 24, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RUHS Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

RUHS Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has re-opened the online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RUSH Medical Officer positions online at ruhsraj.org on or before September 24, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

RUHS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of medical officers. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2020. The dates of downloading the admit card for the recruitment exam will be announced soon.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5000. For SC/ST candidates of Rajasthan, the registration fee is Rs 2500. Candidates must note that the application fee is neither refundable, nor transferable and nor adjustable for any other recruitments. Any plea in this matter shall not be entertained.

A candidate should have a MBBS degree as per order no. F03(7) DOP/A-11/97, dated 17.09.1999 and RMC registration is mandatory before filling the online application form.

Direct link to apply for RUHS medical officer recruitment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Sep 17, 2020 19:34 IST
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Cong MPs burn copies of farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
OTT somewhat offers level playing field, writes Kunal Kemmu
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
Court directs Maharshi Dayanand University to consider student under DSC category
Sep 17, 2020 20:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.