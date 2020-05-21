Sections
Home / Education / Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020: 282 vacancies for Junior Residents on offer, check details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 282 vacancies of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS.

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, Delhi on Tuesday invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS purely on Adhoc basis in its various Departments in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by submitting their applications on email id: ao.academic@vmmc-sjh.nic.in from May 25 to 31, 2020.

Educational qualification:



1. A candidate should have an MBBS Degree from a recognized university & must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC)



2. Applicants must have completed their Internship on or after July 1, 2016.

3. Those who have already done one year (Non-PG) Junior Residency in any Govt. Hospitals will not be considered and need not apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

