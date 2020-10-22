Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: Students who have applied for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission can check the second merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020. (Screengrab )

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha on Thursday released the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2020 can check the second merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who are eligible to take admission based on the second selection list will have to pay the admission fees on or before October 29, 2020. The first merit list for the Odisha Plus 3 admission was released on September 28, 2020.

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020.



How to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020:



Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Degree +3” appearing under the “Higher Education” section

Click on the link that reads, “Second merit list”

The second merit list will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:47 IST
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Oct 22, 2020 14:02 IST
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Oct 22, 2020 13:53 IST

latest news

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s bail plea
Oct 22, 2020 14:52 IST
Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Codeathon: Coding need of the hour in today’s digital era
Oct 22, 2020 14:51 IST
Meghalaya CM launches ‘micro ATM’ service in rural areas
Oct 22, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.