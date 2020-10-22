Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: Once the merit list is released, students who have applied for the Odisha Plus 3 admission will be able to check the merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020. (Screengrab )

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: SAMS Odisha will release the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this is flashing on the SAMS’s official website.

Once the merit list is released, students who have applied for the Odisha Plus 3 admission will be able to check the merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who are eligible to take admission based on the second selection list will have to pay the admission fees on or before October 29, 2020.

How to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 after it is released:



Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Degree +3” appearing under the “Higher Education” section

Click on the link that reads, “Second merit list”

The second merit list will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Raises questions on your neutrality: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:08 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja event in Bengal, talks up Covid-19 protocols
Oct 22, 2020 13:18 IST
BJP promises 1.9 mn jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar polls manifesto
Oct 22, 2020 12:27 IST
India’s anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment
Oct 22, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Officers rescue deer stuck in hammock, it charges at one of them. Watch
Oct 22, 2020 13:15 IST
‘I want to take all the glory but unfortunately, I can’t,’ says Dale Steyn
Oct 22, 2020 13:11 IST
Raises questions on your neutrality: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:08 IST
Vikrant Massey: From playing hero ka dost to lead roles, I can’t complain
Oct 22, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.