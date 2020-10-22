SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: SAMS Odisha will release the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this is flashing on the SAMS’s official website.

Once the merit list is released, students who have applied for the Odisha Plus 3 admission will be able to check the merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who are eligible to take admission based on the second selection list will have to pay the admission fees on or before October 29, 2020.

How to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Degree +3” appearing under the “Higher Education” section

Click on the link that reads, “Second merit list”

The second merit list will be displayed on the screen