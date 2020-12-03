Samsung to offer 150 fresh scholarships to JNV students making it to IITs, NITs

Samsung India on Thursday announced to offer 150 fresh scholarships to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students qualifying for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT) for the academic year 2020-21, under the 5th edition of its Star Scholar programme.

In a press statement issued by the company, Samsung said the scholarship will cover up to Rs 2 lakh a year to foster academic excellence among students who gain admission in these premier institutes.

The registration process for the Star Scholar programme will remain open until January 25, 2021.

“At Samsung, we believe in nurturing young minds and Star Scholar program is aligned with the company’s ongoing effort to support deserving young talent with quality education and encourage a culture of innovation among the next generation of the country. As we embark on the fifth year of the Star Scholar program, we are looking forward to extending more such scholarships to foster young and bright talent that holds the potential to build the nation,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

Each year Samsung offers scholarships to outstanding students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya who qualify for these prestigious engineering colleges.

Under the scholarship programme, the selection of 150 first-year students will be based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for B.E/B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech).

However, to get a renewal of the scholarship for the second - 4/5th year, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit Samsung’s official website.