Sanskrit to be introduced in select Manipur schools, colleges

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen on Thursday said Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:15 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Imphal

Manipur University is also planning to open a department for the subject, he said.

“Authorities concerned will be approached to speed up the process,” an official release quoted the minister as saying.

