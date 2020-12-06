SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply for 8500 vacancies till Dec 10, here’s direct link

Sections
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in on or before December 10, 2020.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for SBI apprentice recruitment 2020 will end on December 10, 2020. The State Bank of India began the application process for the recruitment of 8500 apprentices in various zones on November 20, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in on or before December 10, 2020. The bank is expected to conduct the recruitment examination in the month of January, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit: 

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

