Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 8500 vacancies, here’s direct link

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 8500 vacancies, here’s direct link

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for 8500 vacancies for apprenticeship in SBI. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in on or before December 10, 2020.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for SBI apprentice recruitment 2020 will close on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The online application process for the recruitment of 8500 apprentices in various zones began on November 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in. The SBI apprenticeship examination will be held in the month of January, 2021.

SBI Apprenticeship Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit: 

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 09:36 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Dec 10, 2020 10:00 IST
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Dec 10, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

Australia scrambles to find customers outside Chinese for its cotton
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
SC allows other courts to deal with BCCI, cricketing associations
Dec 10, 2020 10:25 IST
Delta asks more workers to take leave as travel slump widens
Dec 10, 2020 10:23 IST
World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years
Dec 10, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.