Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SBI CBO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download

SBI CBO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download

SBI CBO admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI CBO admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

SBI CBO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Circle Based Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

According to the schedule, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers recruitment exam on November 28, 2020.

Direct link to download SBI CBO admit card 2020.



How to download SBI CBO admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers



On the homepage, go to the “Join SBI” and click on the link that reads, “Current openings”

Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Download Exam Call Letter,” appearing under the “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credential and login

The SBI CBO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Nov 23, 2020 17:50 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 18:02 IST
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 18:06 IST

latest news

Sanjana Sanghi trains on landing robust kicks for her upcoming action flick
Nov 23, 2020 18:04 IST
School reopening in Maharashtra sees poor response on Day 1
Nov 23, 2020 18:03 IST
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Nov 23, 2020 18:02 IST
Over 26,000 children in Afghanistan killed or maimed since 2005: Report
Nov 23, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.