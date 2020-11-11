Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SBI CBO exam date 2020 announced, submit test centre choice before November 16

SBI CBO exam date 2020 announced, submit test centre choice before November 16

SBI CBO exam date 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination are required to submit three choices of test centres on or before November 16, 2020.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI CBO exam date 2020. (Shutterstock)

SBI CBO exam date 2020: The State Bank of India on Tuesday announced the date of the SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment exam. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the bank’s official website. Candidates can check the notification online at sbi.co.in/careers.

According to the notice, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers recruitment exam on November 28, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination are required to submit three choices of test centres on or before November 16, 2020.

“Online test for recruitment of Circle Based Officers is scheduled on 28.11.2020. Candidates are required to submit three choices of Test Centres through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/. The link is also available on SBI “Career” website and shall remain active from 10.11.2020 to 16.11.2020. Please note that SBI reserves the right to allot any centre other than the centre choice given by candidate,” reads the official notice.

“Admission to online test will be purely provisional without verification of applicant’s document/ eligibility. The applicant’s candidature will be subject to verification of the details/ documents at the time of interview/ joining (if selected),” further reads the notice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 14:40 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Will never support Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi: Paswan
Nov 11, 2020 15:03 IST
Bihar polls: People reaffirmed solidarity for NDA , says Tamil Nadu CM
Nov 11, 2020 15:02 IST
Diwali with a difference: NGO runs campaign to help marginalised people
Nov 11, 2020 15:00 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: Over 7 lakh Bihar voters opted for NOTA option
Nov 11, 2020 14:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.