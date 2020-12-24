SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to check JA final results

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies, out of which, 7870 vacancies are for regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

The SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 was conducted on October 31 and November 7, 2020.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/career

Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)”

The SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.