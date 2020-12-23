Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SBI PO admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download call letter

SBI PO admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download call letter

SBI PO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India on Tuesday released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the SBI PO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at sbi.co.in.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI PO admit card 2020 released (REUTERS)

SBI PO admit card 2020: The State Bank of India on Tuesday released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the SBI PO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at sbi.co.in.

Direct link to download SBI PO PT admit card 2020

SBI PO preliminary examination 2020 will be held on December 31, 2020, January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. SBI PO PT result is scheduled to be announced in 3rd week of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO main exam scheduled to be held on January 29, 2021, the results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd/ 4th week of February 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

How to download SBI PO admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at sbi.co.in



On the homepage, go to the careers section and click on the link to download SBI PO admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SBI PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Tisca Chopra: More female actors becoming brave in their choices
by Juhi Chakraborty
Sonakshi inspires us to add Pilates to New Year resolutions, benefits here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Tram World’ set to offer sneak peak into Kolkata culture
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.