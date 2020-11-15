Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SBI PO Recruitment 2020: 2000 vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply online

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: 2000 vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply online

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before December 4, 2020.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI PO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO)on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before December 4, 2020. The last date for printing your application is December 19, 2020.

SBI will conduct the online preliminary examination on December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be announced in 3rd week of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 29, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd/ 4th week of Februray 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.



“Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply,” reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nov 15, 2020 13:35 IST
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Nov 15, 2020 13:27 IST
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

‘He’s doing it very well’: Taylor calls star India batsman ‘powerful guy’
Nov 15, 2020 14:06 IST
‘Rewiring’ metabolism in cells may aid Type 2 diabetes treatment
Nov 15, 2020 14:04 IST
A hub of terrorists and anti-nationals, situation in Bengal worse than Kashmir: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
Indian economy may be recovering faster than anticipated: Oxford Economics
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.