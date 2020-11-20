Sections
SBI Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 8500 vacancies for apprenticeship

The State Bank of India has invited online applications for engagement of 8500 apprentices in various zones. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in between November 20 and December 10. The examination is expected to be held in the month of January, 2021.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI Recruitment 2020 (REUTERS)

Eligibility:

Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Official Notification



Apply Online



Stipend:



The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs.15000/- per month during 1st year, Rs.16500/- per month during 2nd year and Rs.19000/- per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.



Selection process:

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language.

----Paper ---------------- Number of Questions --- Maximum Marks---- Duration

1. General/Financial Awareness ----------------25---------- 25 ----------------15 minutes

2. General English ----------------------------------25 ---------25 ----------------15 minutes

3. Quantitative Aptitude --------------------------- 25 ----------- 25 ------------15 minutes

4. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude -----25 -------25 ----------------- 15 minutes

Total -----------100 questions ----- 100 marks ----- 1 hour

