SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 489 vacancies for engineers, managers

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers. The online application process has begun from December 22 and the last date to apply is January 11, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers. The SBI SCO recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards.

The posts includes fire engineer, deputy manager, assistant manager, manager, marketing manager, security analyst, IT security expert and others.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

1. SCO Engineer (Fire) on regular basis- 16 vacancies

Educational Qualification:

BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur. Read More

2. Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) -- 28 vacancies

Basic: Chartered Accountancy (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Preferred: CISA. Read More

3. Manager (Network Security Specialist) -- 12 vacancies

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) -- 20 vacancies

Master’s degree in any discipline with first division. Read More

4. Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) -- 40 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst)- - 60 vacancies

Compulsory: BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communications) OR MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc(IT) from recognized university Preferred: i) MTech in Cyber Security/Cyber Forensics/Information Technology i)CEH/CISA/CISM/CRISK/CISSP/ISO 27001 LA iii) SOC security technology certifications from OEM like SIEM/UEBA/SOAR/VM/DAM/PCAP/NBA Read More

5. Assistant Manager (Systems) -- 183 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Systems) -17

IT Security Expert --15

Project Manager --14

Application Architect --5

Technical Lead - 2

Educational Qualification: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute. Read more

6.Manager (Credit Procedures) -- 2 vacancies

Educational Qualification: Full time MBA or its equivalent/ PGDM/ PGDBA/CA/CFA/FRM. Check notification

7. Manager (Marketing) -- 40 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Marketing)-- 35 vacancies

Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized /approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Read notification