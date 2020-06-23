SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has released various notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. With the release of official notifications, the online application process has also begun. There are a total of 444 vacancies for various posts under different advertisement numbers. Aspirants can apply online for their desired posts on or before July 13 at sbi.co.in/careers.
Aspirants have to visit the official website of SBI and click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page. Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement and go to ‘apply online’. Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered. Fill in the form and pay the application fee.
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement for full details on eligibility, experience and procedure of selection, before applying.
Details of Vacancy:
Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies
Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 vacancy
Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics - 01 vacancy
Central Research Team (Support) - 01 vacancy Investment Officer - 09 vacancies
Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 vacancy
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 03 vacancies
Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 vacancy
Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 vacancies
Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 vacancies
Product Manager - 06 vacancies
Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 vacancies
Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 vacancy
Faculty - 03 vacancies
SME Credit Analyst - 20 vacancies
Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 vacancies
Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy
Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 vacancy
Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies
Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies
Sr Executive - 06 vacancies