Sections
Home / Education / SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers

SBI SO Recruitment 2020:State Bank of India has released various notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. With the release of official notifications, the online application process has also begun. There are a total of 444 vacancies. Apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 (REUTERS)

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has released various notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. With the release of official notifications, the online application process has also begun. There are a total of 444 vacancies for various posts under different advertisement numbers. Aspirants can apply online for their desired posts on or before July 13 at sbi.co.in/careers.

Aspirants have to visit the official website of SBI and click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page. Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement and go to ‘apply online’. Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered. Fill in the form and pay the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement for full details on eligibility, experience and procedure of selection, before applying.

Details of Vacancy:



Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies



Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Support) - 01 vacancy Investment Officer - 09 vacancies

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 vacancy

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 03 vacancies

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 vacancies

Product Manager - 06 vacancies

Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 vacancies

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Faculty - 03 vacancies

SME Credit Analyst - 20 vacancies

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 vacancies

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy

Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 vacancy

Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies

Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies

Sr Executive - 06 vacancies

Direct link to apply

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SBI SO Recruitment notification 2020 out for 444 vacancies, apply now at sbi.co.in/careers
Jun 23, 2020 15:56 IST
748 Indians stranded in Pak to return home from June 25
Jun 23, 2020 15:54 IST
Coronil: All you need to know about Ayurvedic medicine which claims to cure Covid-19
Jun 23, 2020 15:54 IST
3 years of DJ: Allu Arjun calls it one of his most memorable films
Jun 23, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.