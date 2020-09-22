SC asks CBSE, UGC to ensure that career of students writing compartment exams does not suffer

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) to work in tandem to ensure career of close to 2 lakh students writing CBSE compartment exams does not suffer. The compartment exams of CBSE which began today will continue till September 29. Meanwhile compartment students giving this examination, close to 2 lakh, had requested Court to ensure that results are declared early so that they do not lose out on admission to colleges this year. The UGC informed the Court on Tuesday that the cut off date for closing admissions has been finalised and is likely to be announced today.

The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna said, “Career of 2 lakh students is not a small matter. Their career will be affected for an entire year. You hold your decison on finalising the cut off date till Thursday. Work in tandem with CBSE and work out a way by which you can accommodate these students for this year.”

The bench was hearing two PILs by one Anika Samvedi and Shivam Kumar. The first petiton sought postponement of compartment exams due to Covid situation. The other petiton only requested Court to ensure the career of these students does not suffer due to late announcement of results.

CBSE counsel Roopesh Kumar informed the Court that this year due to Covid protocol, exams were held across 1278 centres and to collect results from these centres and announce results will take almost a month.

UGC counsel Apurva Kurup told the bench that admissions usually close by October end and compartment students get to apply for remainder seats that are vacant. The bench told UGC, “This is a peculiar situation we are facing this year. You can make a one week accommodation till first week of November in the interest of these students.”

The matter will be heard next on Thursday, September 24.