SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of UGC decision to hold final year exams tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its judgment in a batch of petitions seeking scrapping of final year/terminal semester university examinations which are scheduled to be held before September 30.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:35 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of final year varsity exams tomorrow (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A three-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am.

The UGC had, on July 6, directed universities across the country to hold the final year examinations by September 30. It had defended its decision saying that future of students will be jeopardised if examinations are not held.

The petitioners have demanded the apex court to consider scrapping online/offline exams in view of Covid-19 threat and instead direct UGC to declare results based on the past performance of students and internal assessments.



States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have cancelled university exams including final year exams.

The UGC, however, maintained that degree cannot be conferred on graduating students without holding final year examinations and it alone can take a call on whether or not exams should be cancelled.

“State governments cannot cancel examinations. That power lies with the UGC,” solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of UGC told the top court on August 8.

The Ministry of Home Affairs supported UGC decision and filed an affidavit before the apex court on August 13 stating that it has permitted limited opening of educational institutions across the country for holding the final year examinations.

