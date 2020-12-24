Sections
SC declines plea against reservation policy of medical college in Daman

A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Hemant Gupta while refusing to entertain the plea said policy decision cannot be ordinarily interfered with.

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea against the reservation policy implemented by the first medical college of Daman granting quota to students who studied from standards 8 to 12 in Daman.

The petitioner student Muskan Samir Modasia was seeking admission in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa, saying she has studied in Daman from standard 1 to 6.

The petitioner did not qualify for the domicile criteria because she studied from standard 1 to 6 and not from standard 8 to 12 in Daman.



The petitioner called the policy “discriminatory”.

During the hearing, Justice Banerjee said it is a policy decision where both the board exams need to be passed from Daman. You only studied in primary classes and then you moved out, the apex court Bench said.

Its a reverse proposition you are arguing, the Bench said while rejecting the plea.

The petitioner claimed for obtaining a priority in admission to the MBBS course in any one of the 58 seats reserved for candidates of Daman & Diu in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa.

The Bombay High Court had also rejected the petition earlier.

