SC directs state govts to provide infrastructure, books to child care institutions for online classes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the state governments to provide necessary infrastructure, stationaries, books, and other equipment to child care institutions for online classes within 30 days.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao ordered that States should ensure that the required number of teachers are also made available to teach children in the child care institutions.

The top court passed a slew of directions to cater to the educational needs of child care institutions and children who have been restored to families from these institutions. It also ordered that extra classes should also be imparted to children to equip them for final exams to take place next year if needed.

“Provide the necessary infrastructure, books, and other equipment that is necessary for online classes on the basis of recommendations made by District Child Protection Units within a period of 30 days from today,” the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a suo moto case relating to COVID-19 spread in children shelter homes across India.