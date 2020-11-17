SC dismisses plea for CBSE exam fee waiver for class 10th, 12th students

Sections
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO ‘Social Jurist’ against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.

“How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed,” the bench said.

The high court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case” within three weeks.

