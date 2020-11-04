SC disposes plea seeking additional precautions for conducting ICAI November exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed the petition filed by CA exam candidates seeking additional precautions and concessions for holding November 2020 exams after being satisfied that necessary precautions have been put in place by ICAI. The Court was hearing a PIL by one Amit Jain who raised a slew of demands or concerns that several exam centres are in containment zone or were used as Covid care facility

The three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked ICAI to issue a fresh press note or notification addressing concerns of the petitioner.

ICAI counsel senior advocate, Ramji Srinivas said that four centres in containment zone are no longer in that zone. Further, one centre in UP was earlier a Covid facility but is no longer being used now. He said that all concerns of petitioner were satisfied.

Over 4.71 lakh students are registered to appear in the exams at more than 1100 centres where social distancing protocol is in place. Srinivas said that all precautions are being taken but no isolation rooms can be provided as it will risk the life of candidates appearing in exam.

The petitioner represented by advocate Bansuri Swaraj and Astha Sharma even demanded consideration of online exam, extended time at examination, and reduction of syllabus. Srinivas said that these demands cannot be met as it is a professional course whose quality parameters will be diluted in an online exam. Moreover, the question papers have been prepared and syllabus cannot be reduced.

The bench was not impressed by the nature of demands put forth by the petitioner. It said, “Just because courts are hearing you does not mean that you ask for the moon. You have to be reasonable in your demands. These are professional students. They must perspire and struggle to gear up for these exams.”

Taking into account the Covid situation, the ICAI had suspended May 2020 exams for various levels of CA candidates and merged it with November exams. This year students who are sick or in containment zones can avail the opt out scheme for giving exam in May 2021.

This year 650 new exam centres are being introduced, up from 520 last year in keeping with social distancing norms by which 12 candidates will be admitted per room making it an average of 147 students per centre.