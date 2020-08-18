SC hearing on plea against UGC final year exams decision LIVE updates

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by students against the UGC’s July 6 order to conduct final year exams by September 30. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash reddy and MR Shah began the hearing at 11am. The state of Maharashtra is arguing represented by senior advocate Arvind Datar.

Earlier on August 14, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and MR Shah adjourned the matter for August 18. Arguing for petitioners on that day, senior advocate Shyam Divan had told the Court that students constitute a homogenous class and health of final year students is as important as that of other year or batches. Appearing for other petitioner, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also argued that colleges across India cannot be expected to have same facilities. Many colleges have not held classes. He also opposed holding of final year exam saying how can UGC decide to hold mandatory exams when teaching has not been held and Covid-19 pandemic is at the peak.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by 11 students to postpone the JEE Mains and NEET exams due to the Covid- 19 situation. A SC bench said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of the viral disease and the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the examinations in September.

