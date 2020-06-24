Sections
Home / Education / SC refuses to interfere with Allahabad HC order allowing UP assistant teachers’ recruitment

SC refuses to interfere with Allahabad HC order allowing UP assistant teachers’ recruitment

The special leave petition (SLP) filed by petitioner Amita Tripathi had challenged the order of a Lucknow division bench of Allahabad High Court in the matter.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Supreme Court. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with an order of the Allahabad High Court that allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to continue the selection process for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state schools.

The special leave petition (SLP) filed by petitioner Amita Tripathi had challenged the order of a Lucknow division bench of Allahabad High Court in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Hemant Gupta and also comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose refused to interfere with the order which stayed the earlier June 3 order of a single bench halting the selection process.

The division bench, comprising justices PK Jaiswal and DK Singh, had on June 12 said the state government can continue with the selection process, keeping in mind the June 9 order of the Supreme Court by which about 37,000 posts have been kept for Siksha Mitras.



A single-judge bench of the high court had, on June 3, stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission for an expert opinion.

The petition filed by Tripathi and others challenged the process of appointment of teachers and claiming that some candidates had raised objections over the selection exam questions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Great news, says PM Modi as Centre upgrades Kushinagar airport
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
Rare books on Sikhism, Punjab emerge in London sale
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
FIDSI demands exemption for genuine direct sellers under modified PCMCS Act
Jun 24, 2020 18:02 IST
‘People come and go’: Tejashwi Yadav’s philosophical reply to defections
Jun 24, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.