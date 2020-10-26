SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges

Sections
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao rejected the pleas seeking implementation of 50 per cent OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu for AIQ seats in State-run medical colleges this academic year.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:25 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao rejected the pleas seeking implementation of 50 per cent OBC reservation in Tamil Nadu for AIQ seats in State-run medical colleges this academic year.

The Tamil Nadu government, ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had approached the apex court after the Centre had said that it was not possible to extend 50 per cent OBC reservation this year.

In July, the Madras High Court had directed the Central government to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the Centre, State and Medical Council of India to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in AIQ seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

The High Court had also said that any decision of the committee would be applicable only for future academic years and not the current one.

