SC tells CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining exams and allot marks on basis of internal assessment

The Supreme Court of India has asked CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining papers of Board exam and to allot marks on basis of internal assessment.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:18 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday told CBSE to consider scrapping of remaining papers of class 10th and 12th board exams and to allot marks on the basis of internal assessment. A 3-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked CBSE to take instructions and inform by Tuesday. The Court was hearing a petition by a parent Amit Bathla seeking scrapping of exams in the present situation.CBSE has planned to conduct the examinations for remaining papers between July 1 and July 15.

The plea was filed by some parents of students who are appearing in class 12th examination. The plea sought a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of the remaining subjects. Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The plea also alleged that considering the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams or the internal assessment marks.



