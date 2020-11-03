Sections
School building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

A school building constructed with India’s assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal’s central Nawalpur district.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kathmandu

The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu. . (HT file/ Representative image)

The new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Devchuli of Nawalpur district was built with the Indian government’s financial assistance of NRs 25.83 million.

Representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local leaders jointly inaugurated the school building via video-conferencing on Monday.

The new building has three floors, including 16 classrooms, laboratories, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities.

Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School, established in 1969, offers classes upto plus-two and over 55% of the student are girls.

The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

