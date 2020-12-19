School for classes 9- 12 in Nashik to start from January 4

Sections
Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister and Nashik guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said school for Classes IX to XII in urban and rural areas of the district would resume from January 4 and civic and zilla parishad authorities should start preparations accordingly.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:37 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Nasik

He was speaking to reporters after addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, which was attended by collector Suraj Mandhare, police commissioner Deepak Pandey, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Zilla Parishad CEO Leena Bansod and superintendent of police Sachin Patil.

“In view of schools opening on January 4, municipal corporations, councils and health agencies should make micro planning for COVID tests of teachers and non-teaching staff.

All schools must be sanitised over the next few days,” Bhujbal said.

Speaking on the vaccination drive for the coronavirus infection, Bhujbal said 650 booths will be created to cater to 100 people each per day in the district.

