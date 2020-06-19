Sections
Home / Education / School to be named after Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram who lost his life in Galwan Valley: Chhattisgarh CM

School to be named after Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram who lost his life in Galwan Valley: Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel, in a tweet, also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of Kunjam’s family will be given by the state government.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:54 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Raipur

Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that a school will be named after Ganesh Ram Kunjam, who lost his life in the violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Kunjam was performed in Raipur today, which was also attended by Baghel and former Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Baghel, in a tweet, also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of Kunjam’s family will be given by the state government.

“A school will be named after Ganesh Ram Kunjam. An ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of his family will be given by the state government,” Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.



Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

School to be named after Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram who lost his life in Galwan Valley: Chhattisgarh CM
Jun 19, 2020 09:54 IST
India sees another record spike of 13,587 Covid-19 cases, tally over 3.8 lakh
Jun 19, 2020 09:51 IST
Covid-19 state tally: UP crosses 15,000-mark, recovered patients nearly thrice the number of active cases in Gujarat
Jun 19, 2020 09:47 IST
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
Jun 19, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.