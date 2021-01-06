Sections
Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18

The educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18, after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:06 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement after holding a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state with officials on Tuesday.

As per Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) release, classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centres and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January, keeping in view the falling COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that due to the process of COVID-19 vaccination, medical college, dental college, nursing college and paramedical college have also been instructed to open from 11 January.

He instructed that 50 per cent attendance of the total capacity in each class will be on the first day, the remaining 50 per cent will be on the second day in all these educational institutions.

Gehlot asserted that the state of coronavirus in Rajasthan is “well controlled with excellent management and cooperation of the people.” He said that the recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent.

