Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from November 2

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from November 2

The chief Minister during a Spandana video conference said that the postponement decision was taken keeping in view of the COVID pandemic situation across the State.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Amaravati

Representational image. (HT file)

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on November 2, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced here on Tuesday.

The chief Minister during a Spandana video conference said that the postponement decision was taken keeping in view of the COVID pandemic situation across the State.

“Earlier, it was decided that all the schools will reopen from October 5 and Vidya Kunuka kits would be distributed on the same day. However, the kits would be distributed as scheduled on October 5. Each kit consists of cloth for three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag,” the chief minister said.

Reddy directed officials to focus on completing the first phase of work for Nadu Nedu (Then and Now) at the earliest possible.



“In the first phase, 15,715 schools were identified, where 10 facilities will be provided in the schools. So far, of the total 15,715 schools, the works are in progress in 15,562 schools, while in 153 schools the works are yet to be started. The officials informed that slab work has to be done in 701 toilets. The officials have been instructed to complete all the works as early as possible and Joint Collectors were told to monitor the works on a daily basis,” said the release.

Reddy further said the beside the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on October 5, the distribution of RoFR pattas to the tribals in 35 scheduled zones would also take place on October 2, commemorating Gandhi Jayanti.

“In regard to Anganwadi centres, as 27,564 centres are being operated in rental spaces, the officials were told to shift them into permanent buildings. So far land identification was done in 14,738 places and for 12,826 centres, suitable lands are yet to be identified,” the release said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Sep 30, 2020 11:08 IST
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 08:47 IST
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Sep 30, 2020 08:30 IST
Hathras gang-rape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath forms 3-member SIT to probe case
Sep 30, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

When MS Dhoni told Sushant, ‘You ask too many questions’
Sep 30, 2020 11:06 IST
Guwahati’s ‘Elephant Doctor’ talks about special bond with the animals
Sep 30, 2020 11:02 IST
Spurs edge Chelsea in League Cup shootoutMobile Headline
Sep 30, 2020 11:01 IST
RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check
Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.