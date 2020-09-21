Sections
Schools in four northeast states reopen partially today after six months

Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to attend classes voluntarily

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:23 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The SOP states that students from classes 9 to 12 will come to schools, while all other classes will remain suspended. (Representational Photo/HT)

Schools in four of the seven north-eastern states resumed partially on Monday after a six-month break because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak while complying with all necessary safety protocols to keep the viral infection at bay.

Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to attend classes voluntarily and along with written consent of parents.

However, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have decided not to resume classes immediately.

“Our standard operating procedure (SOP) on resuming classes is meant for all categories of schools. Private schools have to decide when they want to resume their classes. The situation will be reviewed after 15 days taking into account all issues,” said Phanindra Jidung, director, secondary education, Assam.



The SOP states that students from classes 9 to 12 will come to schools, while all other classes will remain suspended. Class 9 and 12 students will attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. While Class 10 and 11 students will attend classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The guidelines issued by the four states are similar to the SOPs issued by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on September 8.

“Classes 9 to 12 students may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents/guardians,” stated an order issued on Friday by Temjen Toy, chief secretary, Nagaland.

The Mizoram government, too, issued a similar order on Saturday.

The Meghalaya government has announced that students would be allowed to come to schools to clear their doubts with their teachers, but no regular classes would be held until September 30.

“Regular class activities for schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain suspended until September 30,” said an order issued by DP Wahlang, principal secretary (education), Meghalaya.

