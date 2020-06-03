Sections
Schools in Goa not reopening in June: Govt

The Goa government on Wednesday deferred its scheduled reopening of schools in the first week of June in keeping with the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said.

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Panaji

In a circular issued on Wednesday, director of education Vandana Rao said the department had earlier informed schools about reopening for the academic year.

As per the state government’s previous circular on the matter, schools were supposed to reopen in the first week of June.

However, due to the MHA’s guidelines issued on May 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled reopening of schools will be deferred, she said.



Schools will be intimated about fresh dates after holding discussions with stakeholders as per the Centre’s guidelines, the senior official said.

“During this time, schools are advised to support students in every possible way by making the best use of technology,” the circular read.

