Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Schools in Pune to reopen today

Schools in Pune to reopen today

Moreover, only 32 per cent of parents have given consent letters to send their children to school from Monday. Some schools have decided to hold alternate classes for various standards to avoid rush in the campus

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Representational image. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for standard 9th to 12th will reopen from Monday even as only 28 per cent schools under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have submitted comprehensive precautionary details.

Moreover, only 32 per cent of parents have given consent letters to send their children to school from Monday. Some schools have decided to hold alternate classes for various standards to avoid rush in the campus.

Officials said that as schools reopen, more students will start attending.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC, said that of 529 schools in the PMC limits, private as well as PMC run, about 150 school managements have submitted their preparatory measures so far.



“Some of them are still submitting their reports. The details will be available in the coming days. Moreover, only 32 per cent parents with the PMC have given consent to send their children to school from January 4,” said Jagtap.

He added that so far we have received 2,835 consent from parents whose children study in Class 9 12 in PMC-run schools. There are a total of 8,759 students in these classes, said Jagtap.

He further added that over 80 per cent teachers from PMC-run schools have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

“Teachers from one of the schools tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, but they have been asked not to come to the school. The schools have also been sanitised,” said Jagtap.

“We had meetings with the headmaster and teachers’ association who have also supported us. Though there are some parents who are scared because of which the consent letters are less. But we are hopeful that more parents will agree as schools restart,” said Jagtap.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Enough stockpile of vaccines for priority groups in first phase: VK Paul
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Schools reopen in Aurangabad, 2 teachers test covid positive
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs, says fit girls are the best girls
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.