Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen from November 16 with COVID-19 safety norms

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Representational image. (PTI file )

The Tamil Nadu government has extended COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state while allowing educational institutions from Class 9 onwards to reopen from November 16 with COVID-19 safety norms.

According to the government order, theatres can reopen a week before that with 50 per cent occupancy. Besides, zoos, amusement and entertainment parks and museums will also be allowed from November 10, relaxing the lockdown that has been in place since March.

Meanwhile, religious, community and cultural gatherings will be allowed from November 16 as well.

Gyms can allow people up to 60-year-old from Sunday against up to 50-year-olds now. Weddings and funerals can have as many as 100 guests, the government order said.

The state government also increased the limit on crew members at a film or TV set from 100 to 150. The new rules will not apply to containment zones, the order said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 23,532 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

