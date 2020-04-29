‘Schools push parents to buy costly books, stationery’

People are standing in queue for syllabus book for their children at Gyan Ganga book store, Boring road in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

The booklist for the new academic session, released by private schools in the state capital, is putting a strain on the parents’ wallet.

Parents of school-going children alleged the school managements were compelling them to buy a good quantity of books of private publishers along with stationaries from the school counters or shops, which could be easily done away with.

Sailesh Kumar, whose daughter studies in Class 8, claimed that he had to buy books and stationaries worth Rs 4,800 of which around Rs 1200 was spent on stationary only. “The school counter is offering books along with notebooks and few stationary items. They are not giving us option to buy books separately,” said Kumar.

Another parent Neetu Jaiswal, whose daughter studies in class 7, said, “The school has increased number of books to mint money. They prescribe multiple books for each subject, which are expensive and seldom taught in classrooms.”

Sunil Verma, father of a class 9 student, complained that the school management is forcing parents to buy reference books along with NCERT books. “Reference books are costlier. All NCERT books of class 9 can be purchased in Rs. 1000 to 1500, but reference books cost around Rs 3000 to Rs 4000,” said Verma.

Rekha Shrivastava said, “We have no option but to buy stationaries from schools as they have pre-printed school logos on stationary items which is compulsory item and unavailable in market.”

On the other hand, general manager of a private school, who wished not to be identified, said, “We provide books and stationary kit to parents for their convenience. The kit consists stationary items, which are essential for project works and competitions which take place regularly.”

C B Singh, president of Association of Independent Schools, said, “Parents are free to buy books from anywhere as per prescribed books list. If any book store or school counter is offering them combined kit, they can refuse and ask for selective items.”

Earlier in February, divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal had also issued instructions for all the private schools to upload their fee structure and book list price on their official website by March 31. However, most of the schools have not adhered to his order yet.

On Tuesday, the regional deputy director of education Surendra Kumar Sinha, said, “It is violation of Bihar Private School (Fee Regulation) Act 2019, if parents are forced to buy books and stationaries from the school. The parents can lodge complaint through email at rdde.patna@gmail.com. The department will take action against the schools after probing matter.”

Sinha added that he had received complaints against several schools and the department was going to serve show-cause notice soon.