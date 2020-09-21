Sections
Schools reopen in Jammu today on voluntary basis

Ministry of Home Affairs in its order mentioned that “States and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching and related works from September 21.”

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Jammu

A visual of a school in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Schools here reopened on Monday on a voluntary basis requiring the consent of the parents for students to attend the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government has allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis.

Government Ranbhir higher secondary school Principal Anjali Gupta said, “We have got instructions from the director school of education to open the school partially.”



“Accordingly, those students who are facing problems with online classes due to network problems, or those who don’t have android phones, so they must be given platform that they come to schools voluntarily to seek guidance from teachers,” she said.

The Principal said, “We have been directed to have 50 per cent staff. We have made a group for online classes. And we have intimated that those students who want guidance in any subject, they can get a letter of consent signed by their parents and come to school by following all SoPs given from time to time.”

“We have done sanitization and fumigation of the school besides cleaning of desks etc,” she added.

Preparations were underway at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jammu as it reopens today.

