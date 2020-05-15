Sections
Home / Education / Schools taking online classes must charge only tuition fee for lockdown period: Punjab govt

Schools taking online classes must charge only tuition fee for lockdown period: Punjab govt

School managements should also refrain from increasing the fee or any other charges during this academic session in view of the nationwide crisis Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

(HT File)

Schools in Punjab taking online classes can charge only tuition fee from students for the lockdown period, the state government said on Thursday.

Fees for admission, uniform or any other charges in any form can not be charged from students, it said.

School managements should also refrain from increasing the fee or any other charges during this academic session in view of the nationwide crisis Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

In a press statement here, he said economic activities have reduced to the minimal due to the lockdown, hence there is a dire need to provide relief to parents of students.  “We have passed an order mandating the schools to charge just tuition fees during the lockdown period,” he said, adding that the government order clearly states that only those schools, who are conducting online classes, can charge tuition fee, while others can not charge any fee.



“Although interest of students is paramount for us but with the new guidelines we have tried to strike a balance by allowing private schools to charge tuition fee so that they can meet their monthly expenses and pay their staff timely,” he said.

The minister said no school can expel any student if he fails to pay tuition fee in time or gets it delayed due to any reason.  “We have also provisioned that parents can pay tuition fees for their children on monthly basis instead of quarterly basis so that parents of the students are not burdened with the amount,” he added.

Protecting the rights of the employees, the minister also instructed that schools can neither stop nor reduce the salaries of their teachers and other employees under any circumstances.  Besides, schools managements have also been instructed that they cannot remove employee due to the lockdown and low affair of financial activities.  “Strict action will be taken against all those schools, which will either stop or reduce the salaries of the teachers and employees,” Singla said, adding that the Education Department is monitoring the situation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
May 15, 2020 09:30 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
May 15, 2020 09:53 IST

latest news

Madhuri Dixit turns 53: Here’s why she fell in love with Dr Sriram Nene,
May 15, 2020 09:45 IST
12 universities get E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation certification from QS
May 15, 2020 09:41 IST
WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May
May 15, 2020 09:35 IST
Two soldiers dead in avalanche at Sikkim’s Lugnak La
May 15, 2020 09:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.