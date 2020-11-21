Schools to reopen in Pune rural areas, not in city

Sections
The schools in Pune city as well as neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad will remain closed for now and not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, officials said on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:09 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Pune

A municipal worker sanitizes a classroom of a school ahead of its reopening

On the other hand, schools in rural areas of the district will reopen from Monday.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said the decision on reopening schools in the city will be taken after a review meeting on December 13.

Mohol said the decision not to restart schools immediately was taken after consultation with parents in view of the coronavirus situation.



Schools in rural areas will reopen from Monday as directed by the government, said Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

Parents had agreed to reopening of schools from next week as the coronavirus situation is under control in rural areas, he said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to defer the reopening. Decision as to when to start schools would be taken after a review meeting on November 30, a senior official said.

