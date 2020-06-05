Sections
SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at sebaonline.org, here’s how to check

Assam Board 10th Result 2020: SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 9 am. Students can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Assam HSLC Result 2020 (HT File)

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the class 10th or HSLC result 2020 tomorrow at sebaonline.org.The Assam Board 10th result will be declared at 9 am on Saturday.

Earlier this week, SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati told HT that the Assam board 10th result will be declared at 9am on June 6. Students will not have to go anywhere to check their board results. The scorecards will be available on the official website. Students will have to login using their name, roll number and other required login credentials to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020.

According to media reports, this year over 3.8 lakh students had appeared for Assam Board HSLC exam.

Here’s the list of websites where SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2020 can be checked:



SEBA Assam HSLC results 2020 will be available on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com etc.



Candidates can also download an android app named ‘SEBA Results 2020’ from the Google Play Store and check their results.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2020: How to check result

Visit any of the website mentioned above

Click on Assam Class 10th/HSLC result 2020 link

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Assam Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

