SEBA HSLC Result 2020: List of websites, how to check Assam Board 10th Result online

Assam 10th Result 2020: Here’s an exhaustive list of websites to check SEBA HSLC Result 2020 online. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times. New Delhi

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 (HT File)

Assam Board will declare the class 10th or HSLC result on Saturday, June 6. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online. Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam Board 10th Result at 9 am on Saturday. The result can be checked on various other websites. Check full list of websites where the Assam HSLC Result 2020 will be uploaded:

sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha

Students can also download android app named SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play Store to check the results.

How to check SEBA HSLC Result 2020:



Visit any of the website mentioned above



Click on Assam Class 10th/HSLC result 2020 link

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Assam Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

