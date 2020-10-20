SEBI Grade A revised examination schedule released at sebi.gov.in, check here
Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the revised schedule online at sebi.gov.in.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released the revised schedule for Phase - I and Phase – II examinations for the recruitment of officers in Grade-A on its official website.
Accroding to the schedule, the SEBI will conduct the Phase I exam on January 17, 2021, and the online exam for Phase II will be held on February 27, 2021.
“2 vacancies shown as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness” may be read as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf – blindness” under the column “PwBD” category w.r.t General Stream,” reads the official notification.
SEBI Grade A Exam schedule: