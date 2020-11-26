Setting up Constitution Parks in varsities to bring awareness among youth: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday the Constitution is not only the supreme legislation of the country, but also the holy book that governs the world’s largest democracy.

He said Constitution Parks in universities will bring awareness among the youth of the country and help them develop an understanding of the balance between rights and duties of citizens.

Mishra was addressing the virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Constitution Park at Mohan Lal Sukhadia University on Constitution Day on Thursday.

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Park in universities is that the youth become aware about their constitutional rights and duties.

The Governor said it was a philosophy that the Constitution has Indian civilisation and culture. Referring to the portrait carved by Rajasthan’s noted artist Kripal Singh Shekhawat on the original copy of the Constitution, he said it is a matter of pride for the state.

He said the people are aware of the rights given in the Constitution but do not know their duties. There should be active intervention of the people for their interests in democracy, the Governor said.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University, Om Thanvi said the initiative to construct a Constitution Park in every university is unique step in the country.