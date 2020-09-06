Significant rise in number of universities in Bengal during TMC tenure: Partha Chatterjee

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the number of universities in the state has jumped to 42 from 12 since the Trinamool Congress government assumed power.

Addressing a Teachers’ Day programme over video conference, Chatterjee said during the TMC regime, there has also been a significant rise in the count of higher educational institutions.

“During our tenure, 50 new colleges have come up, while the number of universities increased from 12 to 42.

Around 21 lakh students are now enrolled in higher educational institutions, a steady rise from 12.4 lakh,” the minister said.

He said 6,500 assistant professors have been appointed in higher educational institutions and 1.25 lakh school teachers were recruited.

Chatterjee also claimed that the number of school dropouts has gone down.

Meanwhile, a total of 61 teachers received the ‘Siksha Ratna’ from the state government on Saturday.

Thirteen schools were also honoured on the occasion.

“In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our government felicitates outstanding teachers with ‘Siksha Ratna Samman’ on Teachers’ Day,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, greeted teachers, “working persistently in shaping the future of our country”.

“Also, best wishes to the teachers who are educating the students amidst lockdown,” Dhankhar added.